Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game Reveals Gold Pride Accessories Konami has a new set of accessories on the way for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game with the Gold Pride set.

Konami has added some new items for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game this summer with the reveal of the Gold Pride Accessories. All of these have been given a multicolored look, along with some pink tones and designs on the sleeves, with the entire set to be released on July 28th, 2023. You can read up on the details of all four items below as, like all accessory sets, you'll be setting a 9-card portfolio, card sleeves, card case, and a game mat.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game Duelist Portfolio ($10)

The front of the Portfolio is decked out with the insignias of all the top competitors taking part in this year's "Gold Pride" while the back features artwork of an upcoming card for the theme! It's neck and neck, but who will come out on top in the end? Make sure to keep an eye out for more "Gold Pride" cards in Cyberstorm Access, releasing this May! Designed with a secure side-loading design, this 10-page Portfolio has nine pockets per page – by placing cards front-to-back, you can store up to 180 of your most cared-for cards. The Nine-Pocket Duelist Portfolio also utilizes an anti-slip feature to keep cards secure and your collection safe at all times.

Gold Pride Game Mat ($17)

You can't win the "Gold Pride" without physical fortitude, mental toughness, and the willingness to do whatever it takes to win – even if it means creating a new racing vehicle from scraps on the fly! Carry that indomitable attitude into your own Duels with this new Game Mat and make sure to keep an eye out for more "Gold Pride" cards in Cyberstorm Access, releasing this May! Made with the highest quality materials, this Game Mat is the same size as the Game Mats used as prizing in various Konami-sanctioned events. Use this Game Mat to keep your cards safe while you Duel your way to the top!

Gold Pride Card Case ($5)

Saddle up, Duelists! Protect your Deck with the perfect Card Case for fans of the most dangerous race in the known universe with the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game Card Case featuring "Gold Pride" Cards! This Card Case is covered in the emblems of the top competitors in the "Gold Pride," the titular race being run in the World Premiere "Gold Pride" theme that debuted in Photon Hypernova! Keep your cards separated with a special two-sided divider featuring two of the biggest rivals in the race: Gold Pride – Star Leon on one side and Gold Pride – Nytro Head on the other! Make sure to keep an eye out for more "Gold Pride" cards in Cyberstorm Access, releasing this May! This official Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Card Case is large enough to hold a Duelist's Main Deck, Extra Deck, and Side Deck. Each Card Case is made from durable material, includes a card divider, and comes with a sturdy closure to ensure your cards will stay protected inside. Keep your Deck safe and get ready to Duel!

Gold Pride Card Sleeves ($5)

Only the strongest, smartest, and most loyal make it on to Carrie's Crew, so let your competition know they won't stand a chance against you by Dueling with the brand-new Official Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Card Sleeves featuring "Gold Pride" Cards*! Featuring stitch-patterned artwork of the emblem known far and wide as the symbol of the mighty Gold Pride – Captain Carrie, you can show your love and undying support for the Captain while keeping your cards safe in style! Make sure to keep an eye out for more "Gold Pride" cards in Cyberstorm Access, releasing this May! Each pack contains 50 Card Sleeves specifically designed to meet tournament regulation standards for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG.