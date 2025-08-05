Posted in: Card Games, Games, Konami, Tabletop, Yu-Gi-Oh! | Tagged: yu gi oh!

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game Reveals Phantom Revenge Booster Set

Konami drops the first of the Winter releases for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, as Phantom Revenge arrives this December

Article Summary Konami unveils the new Yu-Gi-Oh! Phantom Revenge booster set, arriving in Winter 2025.

The set features 60 cards, including 10 Ultra Rares, 10 Super Rares, and 40 Rares to collect.

Introducing the "Hecahands" theme — grab your opponent's cards from anywhere and make them yours.

Phantom Revenge also debuts two more mystery themes, including Flip and Synchro Tuner Monsters.

Konami revealed the first Winter 2025 release for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, as we're getting a new booster set called Phantom Revenge. This will be a 60-card set that will provide players with a few new items to change up the meta, including the "Hecahands" strategy, where you will physically grab your opponent's cards. The set breaks down to 10 Ultra Rares, 10 Super Rares, and 40 Rares, with 15 pf those cards also appearing as Collector's Rares and 10 as Starlight Rares. We have more details about the set from the company below, as it will be released on Dedember 3, 2025, with each pack containing seven cards (one foil and six Rares).

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG – Phantom Revenge

Phantom Revenge brings three brand-new themes so you can take vengeance on your competition! Dedicated Duelists and collectors can get their hands on both Collector's Rare and Starlight Rare upgrades in Phantom Revenge! "Hecahands" are all about grabbing your opponent's cards and making them yours! This high-Level theme, inspired by the hundred-handed giants of legend, is an Illusion Fusion-based strategy that welcomes your opponent's monsters with open arms (and hands)!

Anybody with this many hands is gonna be pretty grabby, and Hecahands just can't stop themselves from grabbing your opponent's monsters! Whether your opponent's monster is in their hand, Deck, Extra Deck, or Graveyard, the Hecahands have something that can grab that opponent's monster and Summon it to YOUR field – permanently! Hecahands also have plenty of other tools, to swap out each other in your Deck, Special Summon themselves, or even negate your opponent's Spells & Traps – and take them for your own use!

ut Hecahands are just the start! Two more themes are coming in Phantom Revenge – but more about that later! A Flip theme that will punish your opponent for any action that they might take! Synchro Tuner Monsters play a tune that's just to die for!

