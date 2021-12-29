Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Adds Advent Children Skins

Square Enix has added a new update to Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier as players can now pick up skins from Advent Children. Ther word came down on the game's official Twitter page, showing off several characters from the film as you're getting outfits inspired by the younger versions of Cloud, Tifa, and Barret. There is a bit of a catch to obtaining these though, they're only available through January 20th, 2022, and you will need to go through the Premium Shinra Pack tab in order to get them. The options in front of you to roll on the banner are either throwing down 300 Shinra Credits or 5 Premium Shinra Tickets. You can equip Barrett and Cloud on either gender character, however, Tifa is gender-locked to women. There are also items you can pick up including the Fenrir Bike and two Fusion Sword cosmetics, but all of them appear with a 0.25% rate on the banner.

