Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station Announced For VR Platforms

Poland-based developer and publisher Gamedust revealed they're making the sequel Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station for VR. The original 2020 title did well for itself, and now the team is looking to expand that world even more with a brand new Metroidvania title in a way you've never experienced. The game will take a new approach to the way they tell this story, with some improved mechanics that will have you bobbing through Zero-G trying to escape from what appears to be a number of hostile forces that heard your distress call. At the moment the game doesn't have a release window, but we do know it will be coming out on Oculus Quest with other platforms planned for down the road. In the meantime, you can enjoy the announcement trailer below.

The game will offer an interesting story spiced with a large dose of characteristic humor, combined with the possibility of free exploration of the vast space station, on which our hero finds himself after receiving a mysterious signal. Players will be able to freely explore the environment in virtual reality, swinging on ropes (like space Tarzan), look for hidden secrets and ways to unlock further passages and inaccessible areas. And now, combat comes to that as well. The mysterious space station will not be completely deserted. Rebellious robots will stand in our way so the game will be even more fast-paced. Creators will equip players with deadly weapons to fight hostile machines. Thanks to that game will be even more action-packed. Besides combat developers will introduce new mechanics. Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station will be the first modern Metroidvania type of game in VR. Players will be provided with unique equipment (gadgets) that will help them move around the space station and solve various environmental puzzles, including well-known grappling hooks with suction cups for swinging and boosters.