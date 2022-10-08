Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Inide developer and publisher Gamedust have released a new gameplay trailer for Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station this week. This particular trailer gives you a much better idea of how the mechanics will work out in the VR title, as you will maneuver your way around trying to combat a bunch of robots who have decided to rebel against their masters. Gravity mastering and marksmanship will be your allies as you attempt to make your way through the station and escape with your life, but not before having to fight your way through a ton of enemies. You can enjoy the latest trailer down at the bottom, as we're still waiting on the devs to give us a proper release window for the game.

"Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station will offer an interesting story spiced with a large dose of characteristic humor, combined with the possibility of free exploration of the vast space station, on which our hero finds himself after receiving a mysterious signal. Players will be able to freely explore the environment in virtual reality, swinging on ropes (like space Tarzan), look for hidden secrets and ways to unlock further passages and inaccessible areas. And now, combat comes to that as well.

The mysterious space station will not be completely deserted. Rebellious robots will stand in our way so the game will be even more fast-paced. Creators will equip players with deadly weapons to fight hostile machines. Thanks to that game will be even more action-packed. Besides combat, developers will introduce new mechanics. Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station will be the first modern Metroidvania type of game in VR. Players will be provided with unique equipment (gadgets) that will help them move around the space station and solve various environmental puzzles, including well-known grappling hooks with suction cups for swinging and boosters."