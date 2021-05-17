Yveltal Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021

Xerneas leaves Pokémon GO raids tomorrow at 10 AM local, replaced by the next Kalos Legendary… the Dark/Flying-type Yveltal, which will usher in the Luminous Legends Y event. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this new Pokémon and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Yveltal Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Yveltal counters as such:

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Mega Manectric (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Therian Forme Thundurus (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Shadow Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Yveltal with efficiency.

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Luxray (Spark, Wild Charge)

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Yveltal can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Yveltal. As this is Yveltal's first time being released, it will take some feeling out to determine what kind of throw this Pokémon needs for an optimal hit. For example, Xerneas seems quite close upon my first raid encounter, but when I threw the ball, I realized that it was simply a huge Pokémon at middle distance. My advice is to feel Yveltal's position out with your first two throws and then get serious with your third.

Shiny Odds

Yveltal will not be available to encounter as a Shiny.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!