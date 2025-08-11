Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, pokemon, Pokémon GO Fest Finale

Zacian Guide for Pokémon GO: GO Fest Max Finale Event

Defeat Zacian in Pokémon GO Five-Star Raid Battles during the Dark Skies event using these top counters, best movesets, and tips.

The June, July, and September season of Pokémon GO, titled Delightful Days, has entered its final month. This season has focused on the build-up and aftermath of the global Pokémon GO Fest 2025 mega event. For the final month of Delightful Days, Five-Star Raids will feature Lugia, Ho-Oh, Necrozma, Zacian, and Zamazenta, with Shadow Raids featuring Regirock on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Ampharos, Mega Slowbro, Mega Pidgeot, and Mega Salamence. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Zacian, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Zacian Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Zacian counters as such:

Crowned Shield Zamazenta: Metal Claw, Behemoth Bash

Crowned Sword Zacian: Metal Claw, Behemoth Blade

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Metal Claw, Sunsteel Strike

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Eternatus: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Regigigas: Steel-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip

Shadow Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Zacian with efficiency.

Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Moongeist Beam

Naganadel: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

White Kyurem: Steel Wing, Ice Burn

Regigigas: Steel-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip

Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Origin Forme Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Excadrill: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Zacian can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Zacian will have a CP of 2188 in normal weather conditions and 2735 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

