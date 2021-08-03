Zacian & Zamazenta Arrive In Pokémon GO: Shocking Ultra Unlock Twist

Niantic has just announced perhaps the most shocking twist in Pokémon GO history. GO Fest 2021 and the Ultra Unlock events have been alluding toward the release of Hoopa with narrative Special Researches showing this mischievous Mythical Pokémon tinkering with space and time. Most trainers, including myself, believed that the third and final part of Ultra Unlock 2021 would culminate with the release of Hoopa in raids. However, Hoopa is instead still working in the shadows to create the most shocking event in my full memory of the game: we will see Galarian Pokémon, including Zamazenta and Zacian, released for Ultra Unlock Part Three.

Here are the full details announced on the official Pokémon GO blog:

Ultra Unlock Part Three: Sword & Shield will take place Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

New releases: Skwovet, Wooloo, Falinks, Zacian, Zamazenta.

New Shiny releases: Shiny Galarian Meowth, Shiny Galarian Farfetch'd, Shiny Galarian Weezing, or Shiny Galarian Stunfisk

Galar-themed Special Research and Avatar items.

Raids happening from Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time will include:

Tier One: Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Farfetch'd, Unown U, and Galarian Zigzagoon.

Tier Three: Galarian Weezing, Lapras, and Falinks.

Tier Five: Zacian in its Hero of Many Battles form.

Mega Raids: Beedrill.

Raid Hour on August 25th: Zacian.

Raids happening from Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time:

Tier One: Galarian Meowth, Galarian Ponyta, Unown U, and Galarian Darumaka.

Tier Three: Snorlax, Galarian Stunfisk, and Falinks.

Tier Five: Zamazenta in its Hero of Many Battles form.

Mega Raids: Pidgeot

Bonus Raid Hour on Monday, August 30, 2021: Zamazenta

Niantic ended the post with a tease about Hoopa:

What's Hoopa up to now? We're not sure, Trainers, but we'll keep up our research and report any findings as soon as we can. Until then, look forward to Pokémon originally discovered in Galar coming to Pokémon GO!

Seeing these Galarian Pokémon added to Pokémon GO comes as a huge surprise, but keep in mind that this is not a full Generation reveal. Alola is still expected later this year as it was teased in the 5th Anniversary poster. This is a narrative event that attributes this oddity to Hoopa, so I'd be sure to catch what you can, as I don't believe that we'll see Zacian or Zamazenta back until a much-later full Galar reveal.