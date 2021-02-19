Zapdos Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2021

Tomorrow, as part of the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto, the Generation One Legendaries will take over Tier Five raids. Starting Saturday, February 20th at 9 AM and running until Monday, March 1st at 8 AM local time, Mewtwo, Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres will feature in raids. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down Zapdos, a dual Electric/Flying-type, which can be encountered in its Shiny form. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare your counters, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Zapdos's 100% IVs.

Top Zapdos Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Zapdos counters as such:

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Mega Abomasnow (Powder Snow, Weather Ball)

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Zapdos with efficiency.

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Glaceon (Frost Breath, Avalanche)

Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Landorus (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Gigalith (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Alolan Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Regigigas (Rock-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact)

Jynx (Frost Breath, Avalanche)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Zapdos can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Zapdos.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Zapdos will have a CP of 2015 in normal weather conditions and 2519 in boosted conditions. We hope this Raid Guide helps you catch the second of the Legendary birds.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!