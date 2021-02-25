Zavvi Partners With The Pokémon Company For 25th Anniversary Line

The Pokémon Company has yet another partnership reveal for the 25th Anniversary as they're working with Zavvi for a special clothing line. Zavvi will be launching an exclusive, limited-edition, and fully licensed Pokémon collection, celebrating the franchise's anniversary, with the contents going live on February 27th, 2021. The range of clothing items will include an official collector's box with Pikachu's face on it, a mini-clothing range featuring t-shirts, hats, sweaters, and hoodies, and a pair of high-top trainers. All of these items are totally dedicated to Pikachu since they are basically the mascot of the entire franchise and one of the most iconic and recognizable characters in its history. We got images of all the items that will be available this week along with a little more info from the company about the line. The sale will start at 12pm in the UK, which here in the states is 6am ET.

The range will include an official collector's box, in addition to a mini clothing line consisting of three garments, dedicated to the beloved character Pikachu. The apparel infuses a mixture of subtle black and white tones with bright pops of yellow, featuring the iconic, electrifying Pokémon character. Each one-of-a-kind box will contain four exclusive items, including a black hoodie, black embroidered socks, a white printed cosmetics bag and a black cap. It will be adorned with a special 25th anniversary Pikachu logo and is limited to 2,500 units available to purchase. The three-piece mini clothing range will include a unique hoodie design, as well as a white sweatshirt and a yellow t-shirt. There will also be a limited-edition Zavvi x Pokémon handcrafted canvas Pikachu high-top trainer design launching, available to order worldwide from 6pm.