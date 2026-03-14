Posted in: Games, HoYoverse, Video Games | Tagged: Zenless Zone Zero, ZZZ

Zenless Zone Zero Confirms Version 2.7 To Arrive This Month

Zenless Zone Zero has revealed the next updat coming later this month, as Version 2.7: Champions Never Fall to the Past brings a new event

Article Summary Zenless Zone Zero Version 2.7 launches this month, bringing the Hollow Champion competition to New Eridu.

New S-Rank agents Cissia and Nangong Yu join the roster with unique abilities and themed faction rewards.

Simmer Hotpot Restaurant event and HSOS 6 relay combat offer fresh activities and exclusive in-game rewards.

Simulated Battle Trial updates with new enemies, leaderboard challenges, and additional bonus mechanics.

HoYoverse dropped details about the next update to Zenless Zone Zero, Version 2.7, coming later this month. The update will include the Hollow Champion competition, featuring the Cunning Hares and the Sons of Calydon, as well as Public Security's Metropolitan Order Division as participants. Also you'll get some new allies in the form of Nangong Yu and Cissia new themed activities at the Simmer Hotpot Restaurant, an update to the Simulated Battle Trial, and more. We have the finer details from the devs here, along with a trailer, as the content launches on March 24, 2026.

Zenless Zone Zero – Version 2.7: Champions Never Fall to the Past

As the Hollow Champion competition sweeps across New Eridu, excitement spreads far beyond the city center. Even the Outer Ring buzzes with speculation as competitors converge to pursue high-stakes rewards, including the rare Porcelloy W-Engine and the honor that comes with victory. The tournament's scale has drawn not only the Proxies' familiar allies — the Cunning Hares and the Sons of Calydon — but also several unexpected participants, including the Public Security's Metropolitan Order Division. From whispers on the streets, it is said that former Calydon's Sweepers will also step into the competition. Among the figures emerging from the shadows is the infamous Black Wolf Romeul. In battle, Romeul can activate a Corruptive Barrier, increasing his CRIT Damage Resistance and Interruption Resistance while causing opponents to continuously lose HP. Teams capable of delivering sustained Anomaly damage can break through this barrier more efficiently, adding a new tactical layer for those who challenge him.

Cissia of the Metropolitan Order Division will also enter the race with her distinctive combat style. As an S-Rank Electric Attack agent, Cissia gains three stacks of Venom upon entering battle, with each stack of Venom dealing Electric damage while temporarily increasing her own CRIT Rate. Although Venom gradually dissipates over time, Cissia can generate additional stacks through her EX Special Attack. As the stacks accumulate, she may expend them with her Basic Attack: Serpent's Kiss, unleashing bursts of damage at critical moments.

Alongside Cissia, the Angels of Delusion lineup will take to the battlefield along with their captain and lead dancer, Nangong Yu. As an S-Rank Ether Stun Agent, Nangong Yu enhances her team's Anomaly Buildup Rate against Stunned enemies. During combat, she automatically regenerates Downbeat over time, with additional Downbeat restored whenever a squad member inflicts Anomaly on enemies. Once sufficient Downbeat has been accumulated, she can unleash powerful charged attacks that extend the enemy's Stun duration while accelerating her own Stun and Anomaly buildup, setting up the perfect stage for teammates to deliver powerful follow-up attacks. Her Ultimate can activate Ether Veil: Delusion Reprise, boosting the entire squad's Attack. With her brand-new outfit now available, Nangong Yu is ready to present both her performance charisma and battlefield competence. Proxies can unlock an exclusive faction wallpaper after collecting all members of Angels of Delusion. In addition to these new arrivals, S-Rank Ice Rupture Agent Yidhari and Electric Attack Agent Seed will also return in Version 2.7.

Beyond the expanded roster, the lively Simmer Hot Pot Restaurant at Lumina Square also stars in its very own themed event. Proxies can assist Blaze with her latest troubles while enjoying a playful hot pot–themed activity. Meanwhile, a special mission from HSOS 6 challenges players to complete a relay-style combat using three two-member squads. The Simulated Battle Trial also receives an update, featuring new enemy lineups and additional bonus mechanics. Proxies can now pursue higher scores while competing for leaderboard positions and earning rewards, including Polychromes, a namecard, and exclusive titles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!