Ziggurat Launches Monthly Classic Game Program Retro First Friday

Ziggurat has officially launched a new monthly program to reintroduce classic video games to people called Retro First Friday. On the first Friday of every month, the company will release a series of retro games from PC as a way of giving them new live and reintroducing them to people who may have forgotten them or a new audience to see them. They kicked August off with four titles which include the point-and-click detective game Return of the Phantom, Hunting Unlimited 1, noir action title The Train: Escape from Normandy, and the surreal sci-fi adventure Altered Destiny. All of which are currently discounted by 33% on Steam. You can read about all four of them below.

Return of the Phantom: A murder has been committed at the premiere of the opera Don Juan Triumphant, and it's up to you, as detective (and opera-lover) Raoul Montand to uncover who the secret villain is and bring them to justice. Everyone believes it is a sinister and mysterious Phantom, and as the body count begins to rise, you have to leave no stone unturned as you seek out the masked face of evil.

Hunting Unlimited 1: Put on your camo, slip on your safety vest, and head to the virtual forest as you face a variety of challenging scenarios in over 220 missions focused on the wild hunt. There's no waiting for your prey to come to you, as the game puts you right into the heart of the landscape and within range of your quarry. Gone are the endless hours of empty forests and unused shots. The search for an elusive prized trophy has never been more action-packed, or more realistic.

The Train: Escape to Normandy: As a leader in the French Resistance during WWII, it is up to you to capture the heavily armed train of the Third Reich as it attempts to smuggle plundered artifacts to Berlin and deliver it into Allied territory. You and your team of brave Resistance fighters will battle enemy forces on land, sea, and in the air, all while you avoid traps, ambushes, and attempts at sabotage to bring a victory to the Allies.

Altered Destiny: It was just a typical day for average-joe P.J. Barret when suddenly he was sucked through a TV into a surreal alien world of exotic landscapes and equally bizarre life forms. In this unique adventure game, you'll guide P.J. through some very peculiar environments as you explore the world! Use your quick wit to solve intriguing puzzles as you encounter dozens of alien life forms while unraveling the deep mystery that lurks within this marvelous realm.