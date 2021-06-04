Ziggurat Reveals Retro First Friday's Games For June 2021

Ziggurat Interactive has revealed their latest retro games that have been added to Retro First Friday for the month of June 2021. Instead of some grand package of games that they've been doing for the past few months, this time around you get only two. The two titles you get are a couple of benchmarks from the heyday as Shadoworlds and Sabre Team are now available, as you can get them through both Steam and GOG. You can read about both games below and check out both trailers for each game, just in case you've never seen them before to need a walk down memory lane.

Get ready to squad up and once more dive headlong into the breach, as Ziggurat Interactive today is releasing two classic squad-based tactics games as part of their Retro First Friday program. Whether it's the dark and dangerous isometric corridor crawling of Shadoworlds, or the in-your-face breach 'n clear infiltration action of Sabre Team, these Retro First Friday releases are sure to challenge any aspiring commander! Sabre Team: Command four of the most skilled strategic operators in the world in 1992's Sabre Team, a modern-era isometric squad tactics game that set the bar for strategy. Infiltrate terrorist-ridden compounds, eliminate hostiles, rescue hostages, and command your squad of the world's best SAS soldiers! Pick your team, customize your loadouts, and head into battle for the ultimate special ops.

