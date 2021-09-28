Zombie Army 4 Reveals Several DLC Packs For Season 3

Rebellion Developments dropped a bunch of info this morning about Season 3 of Zombie Army 4: Dead War, specifically for new DLC packs. All of these packs give you some new fun additions to the game to help spice things up, although most of them are cosmetic. This includes new character outfits for Shola and Werner, a new SMG, and new weapon skins and charms. You can get any or all of the packs individually, which we have listed for you here, or you can get them as part of the Season 3 Pass for $35 which comes with extra in-game content.

Desert Rat Shola Outfit ($2.99): Shola sports khaki shorts and sandy accouterments inspired by various British divisions, including the Desert Rats, famous for their role in the North African Campaign. It might seem like a recipe for a grazed knee but the shorts and rolled sleeves are perfect for the hellish climate… This pack includes:

Desert Rat Shola Outfit

3 Hats for Shola (Desert Rat Cap, Desert Rat Beanie + Desert Rat Scarf)

'Hermann Wolff' Werner Outfit ($2.99): Clearly one of those people who can't walk by a hat without trying it on (even if it's mysteriously covered in blood), Werner discovered this uniform in a Resistance safe house. Judging by the personal effects in the pockets, he senses something of a kindred spirit in this fellow deadhunter, one Captain Hermann Wolff. This pack includes:

Hermann Wolff' Werner Outfit

2 Hats for Werner (Officer Cap + Chicken Wire Stahlhelm)

MAB 38 SMG Bundle ($3.99): Designed for the Royal Italian Army, and popular with elite units due to its high build quality, the MAB 38 became one of the most effective firearms of WWII. The perfect heavy tool for hammering your way through the hordes. This Weapon Bundle contains:

The MAB 38 submachine gun

2 Charms (Roman Fasces + Roman Centurion Helmet)

2 bespoke Weapon Skins (Strange Brigade 'Royce' + Italian Camo)

Zombie Wrapped Weapon Skins ($2.99): You've heard of fighting fire with fire, but maybe the same logic applies to… zombies? Apply a grisly Zombie Wrapped finish to your guns with these weapon skins for the Gewehr 43, M1 Garand, Mosin-Nagant M91/30, M30 Drilling, MP44, Thompson, Trench Gun, C96 Pistol, M1911 and Webley MKVI.