Posted in: Games, Role Playing Games, Video Games | Tagged: CipSoft, MMORPG, Persist Online, zombies

Zombie-Centric MMORPG Persist Online Announced

CipSoft has returned with a brand new MMORPG, as Persist Online will have you and others surviving the zombie apocalypse together.

Article Summary Announcing Persist Online: A new zombie-centric MMORPG by CipSoft, creators of Tibia.

Survive with others in a massive, detailed world with a real-time day/night cycle.

Engage in both PvE and PvP, with danger from zombies and other players alike.

Arm yourself with an array of weapons, from shotguns to fishing nets that paralyze.

Longtime PC developer and publisher CipSoft has revealed a brand new zombie-centric MMORPG on the way as Persist Online has been announced. CipSoft is one of the first companies to make an MMORPG as they released Tibia back in 1997. Now they're back with this new title where you must survive the zombie apocalypse with others. The game will be coming to Early Access first, however, no release window was given. We have the announcement trailer an more info for you here.

Persist Online

Designed as a true, old-school MMORPG – but with zombies, guns, and baseball bats instead of orcs, mages, and spells – Persist Online will bring hundreds of players together on a persistent server with the greatest possible freedom. While surviving in its incredibly dangerous open world, every additional ally might be an advantage, but on the treacherous journey back to the safe bunker, players will worry about their hard-fought loot during every encounter.

Masses of Players and Zombies: Join forces with other survivors to keep the zombies at bay and take on mutated bosses in a sprawling open world. In this persistent online world, without instances, hundreds of players can enjoy (and survive) this harsh environment together.

Join forces with other survivors to keep the zombies at bay and take on mutated bosses in a sprawling open world. In this persistent online world, without instances, hundreds of players can enjoy (and survive) this harsh environment together. Friends, Foes, and Temporary Allies: Exercise caution against other players looking for some PvP action, or team up and form guilds to defend strategically important locations, amassing resources quicker. Friendly fire is also engaged, so look out for that, too!

Exercise caution against other players looking for some PvP action, or team up and form guilds to defend strategically important locations, amassing resources quicker. Friendly fire is also engaged, so look out for that, too! Boomsticks, Frying Pans, and Fishing Nets: Fend off foes (zombies or other players) with a variety of looted or crafted weapons, which can each be upgraded. Melee the undead with a sturdy frying pan, blast them to smithereens with a powerful shotgun, or put points into the fishing skill on the skill tree and give the fishing net the ability to paralyze enemies.

Fend off foes (zombies or other players) with a variety of looted or crafted weapons, which can each be upgraded. Melee the undead with a sturdy frying pan, blast them to smithereens with a powerful shotgun, or put points into the fishing skill on the skill tree and give the fishing net the ability to paralyze enemies. An Unforgiving Open World: This world isn't just big; it's also big on details. Every building is accessible, and a dynamic day and night cycle can have a genuine impact on gameplay.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!