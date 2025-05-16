Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aerosoft, Thera Bytes, Zombie Cure Lab

Zombie Cure Lab Finally Has a Proper Release Date

After being in Early Access for over two years, Zombie Cure Lab has a release date for the full game, as ti will come out later this month

Article Summary Zombie Cure Lab exits Early Access after two years and launches as a full game this month

Build and manage a lab where you cure zombies and transform them into your workforce

Gather resources, fortify your base, and convert zombies into helpful human-zombie hybrids

Research sci-fi tech, manage both scientists and Humbies, and save humanity from extinction

Indie game publisher Aerosoft and developer Thera Bytes revealed that Zombie Cure Lab will finally be released in full this month. If you're not familiar with this game, this is a factory sim title in which you use zombies as the workforce to take care of all sorts of tasks, as well as defend the base of operations. The game has been in Early Access since December 2022, with small improvements coming out over time. But now the game will be released in full as it arrives on May 27, 2025.

Zombie Cure Lab

As the world ends, the last remaining humans hide underground, emerging to find a whole heap of zombies where their friends once stood. But with a little ingenuity, these walkers can become allies once more! Command a colony of heroic scientists on a quest to restore the world. Start the adventure by gathering natural resources in the woodlands and summits. Prepare for the first night with fortifications and a rudimentary base, giving the scientists just enough stability and defense to stay alive. With a foothold established, set traps for the zombies and attempt to snag one. Take it back to the lab and attempt to reverse the infection. Eureka! The zombie is a humble human once more. One down, only 500 million to go!

Manage the workforce, both original scientists and newly converted human-zombie hybrids alike, to keep them happy and hearty, ready to research and work. Setup kitchens, recreational spaces, and other creature comforts. Research and unlock sci-fi tech like freeze rays and barriers to capture more zombies. Expand the lab's manpower and resources to rewind history and save all of mankind.With time, meticulous planning, and precise management, the undead hordes will soon become the Working Dead. But stay vigilant, as Humbies are unpredictable. Go above and beyond their basic needs, lest their primal, flesh-eating instincts claw back to the surface.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!