Zynga Announces Snapchat Multiplayer Social Deception Game ReVamp

Zynga revealed this week they have a brand new mobile title on the way in partnership with Snapchat as we get a social deception game called ReVamp. This particular title is a vampire-themed game that will be the first social deception title on the social media platform, allowing Snapchatters their first chance to play a game tied to the growing genre. Right now the plan is to do a test release of the game in select markets to work out all the bugs, which they haven't revealed the list of markets just yet. But after that, the game will get a wider release for everyone to play. You can check out more info and the latest trailer below.

ReVamp is a real-time multiplayer imposter game where players aim to reveal who the vampire player is among their group of friends while they renovate the rooms of an old mansion. In the game, human players must complete renovation tasks, such as demolition and building, to improve their chances of survival while identifying and defeating the vampire during the voting phase. Vampire players must avoid suspicion while picking off human players by completing a list of fake tasks throughout the mansion.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: ReVamp – Coming to Snap Games! (https://youtu.be/jLw0-0wIdfE)

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Snap to create fun new snackable games that fit seamlessly with their platform's highly social mechanics," said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga. "ReVamp reimagines the social deception game genre for Snapchat's human and vampire players of all skill levels." "Zynga was one of the first developers to launch a title on Snapchat. Since our partnership began, we've been impressed by how their development teams work to define the social gaming space as well as bring fun new game concepts and content creation to our community," said Pany Haritatos, Snap's Head of Snap Games. "As our games platform continues to grow, titles like ReVamp highlight the platform's evolution and potential."