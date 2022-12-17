Zynga Launches Multiple In-Game Christmas Events

Zynga decided to launch a ton of holiday events into their games, and we have the complete list for you to check out. Rather than doing individual announcements about all of these, the company basically released one giant list of all the holiday events they have in every game they launched one in. We have that list for you here, so depending on what game you're into, you got some holiday cheer to look forward to.

FarmVille 3 // Season of Merry Delights & Holiday Wishes (Dec. 5 – Jan. 1): Holiday cheer is in the air and it's only a matter of time till the farm gets overrun with holiday visitors. Marie's rolled up her sleeves and is working on decking up the farm in all its winter glory and could use some help at the workshop, too. She's planned loads of activities and fun sleigh rides with a cheerful jingle, all the way! Complete challenges to transform Marie into Marie Star or win a Merry Penguin trophy. Meanwhile, Pauly is especially excited to go out and play Santa this year. He's packed his gifts and prepared his special sleigh to hand out gifts and candy. In exchange, he gets his favorite gingerbread cookies! With event rewards, put on your Santa hat and help Pauly spread the holiday cheer!

FarmVille 2 // Christmas Sea-Cation (December): Deck the halls with boughs of holly ‒ while you're sailing with your friends! 'Tis the season to join your pals on a Christmas Sea-cation, a voyage that takes you to island towns full of the festive spirit. Make your merry way across the islands and gain access to the exclusive Santa's Village, where bountiful harvests, surprise gifts, limited-edition animals, and other fantastic benefits await! That's not all, you can win the exclusive Even Toed Forest Reindeer, too!

FarmVille 2: Country Escape // Christmas Gnomes (Dec. 14 – Jan. 1): Since most folks enjoy festive Christmas bakes, we'll be making a giant gingerbread man to thrill your farm visitors. Speaking of visitors, there are whispers of gnomes running around FarmVille! Will they secretly enjoy the festivities from the sidelines, or will they not-so-secretly join in by bringing their gingerbread man to life?! Complete the event to receive an awesome farm hand who will help out for 30 days!

FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape // Carol's Christmas Adventure (Dec. 15-25): Christmas has arrived on the Island! Joined by their trusty assistant Carol the Elf, Santa Klaus, and Mrs. Klaus are visiting to ask Zemi, the Island's protector deity, to bless the gifts! Come venture deep into the heart of the Island to commune with Zemi. Plus, win the guide Carol the Elf, new decorations like Santa's Reindeer Stable and an Island Christmas Tree, and more rewards that just "sleigh"!

Golf Rival // Christmas Events (Dec. 17 – Jan. 1): This year, Golf Rival players will compete in Christmas events held in the White Alps with blue sky, golden yellow sunbeams, and glittering mountain slopes. The events will last for 16 days, including the Alpine Xmas special challenge, which includes a new mode with a 4-round challenge, the Winter Wonderland Tournament, and the Snowman Peak Brink Game. All events will feature great rewards, so players can polish their clubs and come for a fun golf competition in the winter wonderland and enjoy winter fun on the links!

Merge Dragons! // Oh Christmas Tree! & Happy 2023 (Dec. 23 – 26 & Dec. 30 – Jan. 2): Christmas is bringing holiday joy to Dragonia! Players can join the fun with Snowpal Dragon, Rein Dragon, and Santa the Dragon to get and merge festive items to fill their camp with holiday spirit. Tune in between Dec. 23 – 26 to play this jolly event. But that's not all! To celebrate the New Year, the Happy 2023 event running from Dec. 30 to Jan. 2 will bring back the best dragons of the year. What's better than celebrating with the dragons we all love and enjoy – don't miss your chance to play the last event of 2022!

Top Eleven // Unite Cup: Football Flashbacks (Dec. 19 – Jan. 8): Ring in the new year with a celebration of football eras past. To kick off the holiday celebration, Top Eleven is launching a limited-time in-game event that not only looks back on the styles and trends of the 20th century, but also how clubs played their football. The Unite Cup: Football Flashbacks event offers players two new kits featuring new jerseys and emblems for their squad as well as exclusive in-game currency gifts and rewards. Happy Goalidays, we'll see you out on the pitch!

Words With Friends 2 // Holiday Celebration (Dec. 2 – Jan. 3): The iconic mobile game, Words With Friends 2, is getting into the holiday spirit and whisking players to a winter wonderland by treating them to a flurry of in-game events, giveaways, and new tile styles! Players can check out the new Rewards Pass: Santa's Workshop (live until Jan. 3) and earn some new fab-yule-ous gifts! From Dec.15 – 18, players can also have a Friendly Face-Off with Santa himself in the new North Pole Challenge. The season wouldn't be complete without new Tile Styles: the Winter Boots (12/2), Ornament Tile Styles (12/21), and Purple Fireworks (12/28) are all guaranteed to delight and dazzle! For an even sweeter holiday celebration, starting on Dec. 19, players can follow Words With Friends 2 on social media to find out how to enter the Candy Cane Sweepstakes to win a special merchandise box, filled to the brim with exclusive merch and swag! They can also check their in-game inboxes on Dec. 20 for goodies from the game's 6 Days of Giveaways.

Zynga Poker // Magical Moments (Dec. 20 – 31): It's the most wonderful time of the year in Zynga Poker! The iconic free-to-play poker game is getting into the holiday spirit and celebrating with the return of Magical Moments, the seasonal in-game event! Kicking off on Dec. 19, players can line their pockets with chances to earn tons of chips, special challenges, and daily gifts to claim. Plus, two limited edition holiday watches are up for grabs for card sharks to collect and show off while playing at the tables.