10 New Images from Roland Emmerich's Moonfall

You can say a lot about director Roland Emmerich but one thing that is undeniable is that no one does disaster scenes better than him. He is absolutely one of the best directors working today when it comes to framing things going to hell. You might hate 2012, and with good reason, but the earthquake and volcano scenes really are beautifully shot. So when it comes to a movie about the moon deciding that it wants the moon to crash into the Earth and cause everything to go to hell? Call Emmerich and Lionsgate did with Moonfall. We got a first look at the movie back in August during the Lionsgate presentation and a teaser trailer at the beginning of September. Now we have ten new images from the bonkers insane film coming out in February. As someone in the teaser trailer comment section on Youtube said, "There's something surprisingly comforting about Roland Emmerich's big CGI chaos. You can always count on him to do exactly what you expect. Watching this teaser felt like coming home at the end of a long, stressful day." I agree.

Summary: In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Academy Award® winner Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, "Midway") and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, "Game of Thrones") believes her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.

Moonfall, directed by Roland Emmerich, stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland. It will be released on February 4, 2022.