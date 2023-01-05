2 More HQ Images From Pixar's Elemental Spotlight Our Opposite Duo

When it comes to Disney, one would think they are in the most secure position, but there is one aspect of Disney that everyone has been worried about for a while now. During the pandemic, Pixar got kicked to streaming, and the first Pixar movie that ended up in theaters, Lightyear, underperformed. After Lightyear underperformed at the box office, people were worried that Pixar would be a streaming-only studio from now on. Still, right now, it looks like Elemental is coming to theaters. Let's hope it stays that way and maybe even give some limited theatrical love to the movies that had to be released on streaming. We got some new images of the duo that we'll be following for the majority of the movie and some looks at the different sides of Element City including the Air part of the city and the Water part.

Elemental: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

"Disney and Pixar's Elemental, is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in. Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, and featuring the voices of Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie as Ember and Wade, respectively, Elemental releases on June 16, 2023."

