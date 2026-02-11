Posted in: Games, Movies, Sony, Video Games | Tagged: helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 Sets Fall 2027 Release Date, Jason Momoa To Star

Helldivers 2 has set a fall 2027 release date, with Jason Momoa set to join the cast, and he joins Justin Lin, who is set to direct.

Article Summary Helldivers 2 movie sets November 10, 2027 release date in the middle of the competitive fall season.

Jason Momoa joins the cast, with Fast & Furious director Justin Lin attached to helm the adaptation.

Sony Pictures moves quickly after Helldivers 2's 2024 game release, following huge fan response and media buzz.

Helldivers 2 follows elite squads fighting alien threats in a galaxy-wide, action-packed sci-fi adventure.

The Helldivers 2 movie continues to move at breakneck speed, which is still so weird because video game adaptations are damn near infamous for getting stuck in development hell. We've seen projects get to this level of pre-production and fall apart, though, so we'll see what ends up happening. What we do have, according to Deadline, is a release date, and they are going big. Helldivers 2 will be released in theaters on November 10, 2027, right smack in the middle of the busiest and most competitive time of the year. Two of the more recent big screen adaptations for video games, A Minecraft Movie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, both thrived in the spring. Then again, Five Nights at Freddy's and its sequel both did well i the fall as did Iron Lung. Still, that is a busy time, so they must be confident.

Perhaps they believe in some star power since they have signed Jason Momoa as the star. He's booked and busy these days, which is good for him, and he'll be working with director Justin Lin on Helldivers 2.

The Helldivers 2 Film Adaptation Got Here Fast

Helldivers 2, adapted by Sony Pictures and Sony PlayStation, is one of those fast turnarounds that might make people a little nervous. The game was released just over a year ago, in February 2024, on PlayStation 5 and Windows. It became the topic of conversation last year when Sony tried to get everyone to sign up for a PlayStation account to play the game, even though that wasn't a requirement initially. The problem was that in some countries where the game was available, you couldn't sign up for a Sony account, and now these people couldn't play the game. What followed was a massive review bombing from the community,y with players essentially telling Sony, the publisher, and Arrowhead Games Studios, the developer, that if they can't play with all of their friends, they won't play at all. It worked, and Sony walked the requirement back. We love to see it. From IGN: "Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions, said: "Looking ahead as to what might come next, I'm excited to announce we are working with Sony Pictures on developing a film adaptation of our amazingly popular PlayStation game Helldivers 2."

From the official Steam page: "HELLDIVERS™ 2 is a 3rd person squad-based shooter that sees the elite forces of the Helldivers battling to win an intergalactic struggle to rid the galaxy of the rising alien threats. From a 3rd person perspective, players use a variety of weapons (pistols, machine guns, flamethrowers) and stratagems (turrets, airstrikes, etc.) to shoot and kill the alien threats. Players can also aim down the sights for a more accurate 1st person camera view. Combat is accompanied by frequent sprays of blood and dismemberment as players exterminate the alien forces or players and squad mates are hit by environmental explosions or friendly fire. Enemy encampments and battlefield environments depict bloodstains and dismembered corpses."

