Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged:

Disney Officially Dates Lilo & Stitch 2 And Incredibles 3

Disney has officially dated two major sequels for summer 2028: Lilo & Stitch 2, a sequel to the live-action remake, and Incredibles 3.

Article Summary Disney officially sets release dates for Lilo & Stitch 2 and Incredibles 3 for summer 2028 in theaters.

Lilo & Stitch 2 follows the live-action remake after its strong box office and critical success.

Incredibles 3 is moving forward, continuing Pixar’s beloved superhero family saga with a new summer slot.

Both sequels reflect Disney’s strategy to focus on established franchises and big summer releases.

Disney is off to a pretty decent start to 2026 with the promise of some much bigger movies down the road. Right now, a lot of the big potential films everyone is talking about at Disney are sequels to well-established franchises. Some have been floating around a bit more than others, but it seems to have a bit more solid information for two of them. On a shareholder call (via Variety), Disney has officially dated two sequel films from two different studios for summer 2028: Lilo and Stitch 2 will be released in theaters on May 29, 2028, while Incredibles 3 will be released on June 19, 2028.

Lilo & Stitch 2 And Incredibles 3 Are Coming To Prime Time

The live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch had a lot riding on it. There was a decent-to-good chance that if that movie had failed, many of the Disney live-action remakes would have fallen apart. There were several films that would have still come out regardless, but something like Tangled was put on hold when Snow White underperformed, and it seemed like audiences were over these remakes. Then Lilo & Stitch turned around, got pretty damn good reviews across the board, and then made a cool billion at the box office. So it shouldn't have surprised anyone that a sequel is on the way.

As for Incredibles 3, that announcement shouldn't have surprised anyone. People have been talking about doing another one of those movies for a long time now. The first two are considered among the best Pixar has ever done, and both Pixar and Disney have said they are leaning more heavily into established IP. We haven't heard much about the film in a while, but they must be moving along nicely since it's now dated. Both of these films getting prime time summer release dates is also the least surprising thing on the planet.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!