The First Poster For 28 Years Later Has Been Released

Sony has released the first poster for 28 Years Later, which will be released in theaters on June 20, 2025, after spending over a decade in development hell.

Danny Boyle and Alex Garland reunite for their horror sequel, setting high expectations for 28 Years Later.

Originating from 2003’s game-changer 28 Days Later, the franchise evolves with the zombie genre and society.

After a decade in development hell, 28 Years Later has a confirmed release date of June 20, 2025, kicking off a trilogy.

Next summer, a film that has spent a decade in development hell finally makes its way to the big screen. Ever since 28 Years Later was confirmed earlier this year that not only was a third movie on the way, but multiple sequels were on the way, we've been getting little bits of information here and there from the cast, but not much. That might change soon since Sony Pictures has released the first poster for the film along with the film's logline, which is: "Time didn't heal anything."

The log with the skull and that logline seem to indicate that we won't be going into a situation like 28 Weeks Later where it seemed like things might be under control. Instead, it sounds the opposite, and things will be worse than ever. Danny Boyle and Alex Garland kick ass, and their reuniting is reason enough to have any faith that 28 Years Later is going to be good.

28 Years Later Spent Over A Decade In Development Hell

The zombie genre is constantly evolving with the times, and how we see the living dead often correlates with how we see the world. One of the big ways that the genre changed was back in 2003 with 28 Days Later by director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland. Instead of the slow-moving monsters that were creeping up on you, these zombies were fast, and they weren't afraid to get their sprint on. The film was a game-changer in terms of the genre and was critically acclaimed. The box office didn't light the world on fire; it made just under $85 million, but on a budget of just $8 million, those are some solid returns. A sequel was released, 28 Weeks Later, in 2007, but it did not do well commercially or critically and only featured Boyle and Garland as producers.

Since then, there have been ongoing rumors and speculation that another film, usually called 28 Months Later, could be in the making. However, time stops for no one, and "months" doesn't really apply when it's been a decade and a half. It was announced in January that 28 Years Later was in the works, with Danny Boyle directing and Alex Garland writing, with Nia DaCosta taking over directing the second film. The deal was set to include multiple movies and kick off a trilogy. 28 Years Later will be released on June 20, 2025. Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, Erin Kellyman, and Jack O'Connell joined the cast.

