3 Monsterverse Game-Changers Worth Celebrating in Godzilla vs. Kong

We've been waiting for Godzilla vs. Kong for a few years, and even though it felt like a lifetime, it's nothing short of excellent.

Spoilers ahead!

Godzilla has faced several mega-foes in three films now, and his power has culminated in one knockout cinematic event that you can't go without experiencing. As promised, the film delivers a Godzilla and Kong battle royale, with one deserving champion crowned — but the two come together for an even bigger fight that gives the Godzilla property even more bragging rights for the timeless monster-movie franchise.

In its entirety, Godzilla vs. Kong is a truly remarkable feat for Toho, Legendary Pictures, and Warner Bros., so after watching the film (a few times), there are a few remarkable moments that deserve to be discussed.

Godzilla, the evolved fighter

One of the biggest changes between films for the recent Monsterverse titles is Godzilla's newly adapted techniques. In the film, we watch Godzilla flip Kong with Kong's own momentum, and in the same fight, he crawls through the neon-lit city on all fours, showing he's picked up some new skills for this long-standing rivalry.

The previous Godzilla films have provided some unforgettable action sequences, but Godzilla vs. Kong showed Godzilla has taken notes from his former foes. The trailer initially implied Godzilla would be getting a hardcore beatdown from the former Skull Island ruler, but the film plays out a little differently (much to our relief.)

The reptilian king has defeated creatures from space, other Titans, and now his biggest on-screen beef Kong, so there's no questioning Godzilla has earned his position as King of the Monsterverse.

MechaGodzilla is way cooler than we could have predicted

When you hear the idea of MechaGodzilla, it can be something that audiences outside of being a standard Godzilla fan might not appreciate — so it could be a general "studio risk" in the eyes of many, but it's that love for the property that makes this film what it is.

A giant robot kaiju could go the Pacific Rim route, but this film takes the idea of the original MechaGodzilla and hypes it up through rocket-boost punches and a downright grisly fighting style. The well-paced battle with MechaGodzilla can almost deliver a new level of brutality that the creatures of the Monsterverse have yet to showcase (and it's man-made, go figure), which makes you appreciate the true Titans even more. However, that doesn't mean we can't enjoy seeing a fan-favorite inclusion become a reality in the most cutthroat, monster-brawl we could have ever hoped for.

A strong conclusion to a massive concept

As a longtime Godzilla aficionado, I can appreciate the hype behind a Godzilla vs. Kong title, but the result of the first adaptation of this concept left me (and many others) desiring something more…

Not only did Godzilla finally get to have his superior moment by proving himself in an IMAX-ready title, but there was some unity between the pair by the time was able to wrap up. As promised, the fight determined the clear champion, but they realized that together they could actually be a bigger threat to forces opposing their territory. Call me a sap, but I appreciated the comradery that came from the endgame of Godzilla vs. Kong, and getting to see Mechagodzilla take the whooping of a lifetime was just the cherry topper to an already magical film.

What were some of your favorite attributes of the new Godzilla vs. Kong film? Also, what are your hopes for the future of the Monsterverse now that we're in uncharted waters?