4 New Top Gun: Maverick Posters As Tickets Go On Sale

Last night was the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in San Diego, California, of course. We have some more social reactions running around the internet now for those of you looking for some more reactions. We got the chance to see it last weekend and will be posting our full review next week when the embargo comes down. For now, tickets have gone on sale as the release date for a movie that has been in varying levels of development for over a decade finally comes out. The movie doesn't come out until the 27th but there are screenings as early as the 25th if you're checking out the Fandango website so if you're eager to see this movie be sure to check that out. With the premiere and tickets going on sale, we got a pile of new posters from the usual suspects including IMAX, D-BOX, ScreenX, and 4DX.

#TopGunMaverick is everything we want from big-screen blockbusters with some buckwild plane scenes that are insanely well shot. Visceral on a big screen with amazing sound design. The cast is memorable and perfect in their roles. It will be one of the highlights of the year. pic.twitter.com/eMPD4umFE1 — Kaitlyn Booth (@katiesmovies) April 28, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Summary: After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose." Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris. It will be released on May 27, 2022.