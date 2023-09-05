Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: david harbour, film, gran turismo, sony pictures

David Harbour Explains the Reason He Joined the Gran Turismo Film

Stranger Things actor David Harbour is revealing the primary reason he signed on to the cinematic adaptation of Gran Turismo.

As of now, the recent Sony Pictures release Gran Turismo still hasn't made its budget back at the box office. However, on a positive note, at least the film's cast has been getting plenty of praise for their portrayal of a real-life scenario and a video game inspiration! And with a solid cast like Orlando Bloom and Stanger Things star David Harbour, there must have been something enticing about the project, right? Now, one of its leading actors is sharing the primary reason he signed on to the film.

During a recent interview, Harbour tells Comic Book Resources, "It's very of its time in the sense [that] it's not just an underdog story of kids. One of my favorite underdog [films] is Hoosiers, [with] kids who are out in Indiana [and] go to this championship. But this is a kid who isn't just an underdog. He's a kid who hasn't even gotten in a car — a kid who plays a video game on his couch who winds up racing in one of the greatest endurance races of all time at the highest level. There's a bit of a dream-fulfillment quality to the movie."

The actor then adds, "I myself play video games, and I would love to think as I'm sitting there, playing a video game, that I'm training for a huge real-world event. I don't know if this is the norm, but it certainly has an aspirational thing to it that's really fun. I like the idea of these kids who are in this technology world and this older guy who's part of the mechanical, older world, and how these two mesh and what it is they use from each other to create the third thing. I think that makes it different than other inspiring sports stories."

Gran Turismo Plot Details and Official Cast

The Gran Turismo plot: "Based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, the film is the ultimate wish-fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional racecar driver."

The film is directed by Neill Blomkamp with a screenplay by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin. It stars Harbour, Bloom, Archie Madekwe, Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner, and Djimon Hounsou.

Gran Turismo is available exclusively in theaters now.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!