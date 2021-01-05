6 Posters Cherry the Apple TV+ Original Film Starring Tom Holland

We haven't heard that much about it, but Tom Holland is working with Anthony and Joe Russo again on an Apple TV+ original film called Cherry. We haven't seen a trailer yet, but the Russo Brothers did take to Twitter to share some new posters that show the many roles that Holland will be playing in this film. This is another movie getting a hybrid release as it is getting a limited theatrical release on February 26th and then coming to Apple TV+ on March 12th. While not exactly the same as the HBO Max release, this is probably going to be much more commonplace than it already is in 2021 and likely 2022. Apple TV did really well when they bought Greyhound last year, so maybe this will be another winter for them.

Cherry Official Summary and Images

""Cherry" follows the wild journey of a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her through a series of bad decisions and challenging life circumstances. Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name, "Cherry" features Tom Holland in the title role as an unhinged character who drifts from dropping out of college to serving in Iraq as an Army medic and is only anchored by his one true love, Emily (Ciara Bravo). When Cherry returns home a war hero, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD and spirals into drug addiction, surrounding himself with a menagerie of depraved misfits. Draining his finances, Cherry turns to bank robbing to fund his addiction, shattering his relationship with Emily along the way. Brought to the screen in bold, gritty fashion by visionary directors Anthony and Joe Russo, "Cherry" is a darkly humorous, unflinching coming-of-age story of a man on a universal quest for purpose and human connection."

Considering how close this release is and how we just got this drop of posters, we're likely going to see a trailer for this one sooner rather than later. The story sounds interesting, and Holland is an excellent dramatic actor when given the right material. Now it's time to see if Cherry is the right material.

Cherry, directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, stars Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Michael Rispoli, Jeff Wahlberg, Forrest Goodluck, and Michael Gandolfini. It will premiere in select theaters on February 26, 2021, and globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 12, 2021.