Jason Momoa Offers an Update on the Status of A Minecraft Movie Sequel

Jason Momoa addresses the upcoming sequel to A Minecraft Movie, saying it delivers a sharper script and a spring production window.

The first Minecraft Movie scored huge box office success and set records for video game film openings.

Director Jared Hess returns for Minecraft 2, promising new biomes, creatures, and more from the game world.

Minecraft 2 is slated for a 2027 release, with Momoa teasing more laughs and epic Overworld adventures ahead.

A Minecraft Movie hit theaters in April 2025 and, much like the game it adapts, turned into a monster crowd-pleaser for audiences of all ages. At its core, the live-action adventure follows four misfits who are transported into the pixelated place known as Overworld and find themselves racing to stop the Ender Dragon from destroying everything, leaning into blocky spectacle and slapstick comedy while nodding to familiar game mechanics.

The result was a huge win for Warner Bros. The film earned about $958 million worldwide on a reported budget of $150 million, setting records for the biggest domestic opening weekend ever for a video game movie and becoming one of 2025's top global performers. With that kind of response, a sequel was never really in doubt, and in October 2025, the studio officially announced that Minecraft 2 was in the works for a summer 2027 release with director Jared Hess returning.

Now, star Jason Momoa is hinting that the second movie is coming together quickly.

Jason Momoa Talks About the Production Window for A Minecraft Movie Sequel

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he was asked about the follow-up, and Momoa did not hold back his enthusiasm. He explains, "Very soon. Dude. Bro, end of April. They're in it. The script is even better. It's so good, I was laughing out loud. I haven't laughed out loud in a very long time at a script. I was perplexed on the first script; this one I'm laughing out loud."

Given its early stages, plot details are still under wraps, although Hess has previously talked about wanting to explore more biomes, creatures, and oddball corners of the game's universe that did not make it into the first movie. The original A Minecraft Movie starred Momoa as pro gamer Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison, Jack Black as Steve, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Jennifer Coolidge, among others, and used its quirky ensemble to balance broad comedy with family-friendly adventure. While no full cast list has been confirmed yet for the sequel, at least we know that Momoa is clearly back in the mix.

If the first movie's box office run is anything to go by, Minecraft 2 is likely to be another major player when it arrives in 2027. For now, fans know that filming starts at the end of April and that more time in the Overworld is officially on the way.

