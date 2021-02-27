A New Look at the Mother Box Origins from Zack Snyder's Justice League

IGN currently has its own version of a virtual convention or festival happening right now, and one of the things that are being covered is Zack Snyder's Justice League. This project has had quite the journey to its release date next month, and we keep getting new pieces of information about this production. Zack Snyder shared a new video that is being called a clip but looks more like a motion editorial about the history of the Mother Boxes and how they came to be in this world.

If there is one thing Snyder has always been good at, it's this type of thing. He got his start in music videos, and this is why his trailers are often better than the finished products. This sort of motion editorial exposition type of thing is right up his alley and is likely going to fit into the overall feeling of Zack Snyder's Justice League when it comes out next month. Even if it is exposition, at least it's well shot and edited exposition.

This movie has a rumored budget of $70 million dollars, which is frankly an insane amount of money. We'll have to see if this release in any way impacts the subscriber numbers for HBO Max or if everyone who was going to watch this movie already has a subscription when it comes out on March 18th. It'll be the true test to see if the loud voices on social media actually equal profit. We'll have to see, but if this flops or fails to get out of the red, then it'll be extremely unlikely that any other studio will listen to fan demand ever again. So no pressure, Zack Snyder's Justice League.