The Writers Behind A Quiet Place Share Excitement for the Spinoff Film The original writers behind Paramount's A Quiet Place franchise are discussing the upcoming prequel film that's coming in 2024.

The horror-thriller hybrid film A Quiet Place from writer and director John Krasinski has become a solid modern franchise for Paramount Pictures, spawning two films, a planned third entry, and even an upcoming spinoff film so far.

Currently known as A Quiet Place: Day One, the planned prequel spinoff project has already undergone a few creative changes since its initial announcement. However, the movie has finally kicked off the early stages of production with a confirmed cast, director, and writer all in place. In fact, during a recent conversation with the original film's writing duo (who worked alongside Krasinki on the script), there's been a promise that despite handing over the reins – the title still remains in perfect hands.

A Quiet Place: Day One Promises to be an Exciting Event

Writer Scott Beck teased the spinoff film to ComicBook.com, explaining, "I mean the Quiet Place spinoff that's shooting right now. Michael Sarnoski is just an incredible filmmaker and kind of has that great tonality that he showed in his movie Pig. And to carry on that legacy is just incredibly exciting for us. As much as we know about the story, we're also eager to see in other people's hands where it really goes. So if our career becomes just birthing a bunch of franchises, then we're happy with that! [Laughs]." Beck's collaborative partner and original A Quiet Place writer Bryan Woods then goes on to eventually add to the spinoff excitement by sharing, "I think people are going to be excited for this movie. There's some really cool stuff and cool ideas. It's going to be great."

At the time of its theatrical release in 2018, the first film went on to accumulate more than $340 million in its run, leading to the sequel film that eventually earned an additional $300 million with A Quiet Place Part II and making the ambitious future of the franchise a possibility.

A Quiet Place: Day One stars Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, and Alex Wolff, with a current release planned for 2024.