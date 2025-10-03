Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: a quiet place part iii

A Quiet Place Part III Shifts Its Release Date

Paramount Pictures has shifted the release date of A Quiet Place Part III from July 9, 2027, to July 30, 2027.

John Krasinski returns to write and direct after the previous film's cliffhanger ending left fans wanting more.

The franchise's third entry follows a successful box office run, grossing $900 million across all films so far.

Early August has proven successful for original horror, making the new release date a strategic choice.

It's always good when an original film does well both critically and commercially, but the problem can come afterward when the studio decides that there is franchise potential. What worked the first time around might not work as well the second, third, or tenth time around, depending on how far into the weeds we're going to get. With horror franchises, said weeds can often seem endless, and more often than not, it all ends with diminishing returns. While A Quiet Place was excellent, the second film wasn't quite as good as the first, which seemed like an indication that things were about to go off the rails. However, in a moment that doesn't happen, the prequel added some new aspects to this world. A third movie was always on the horizon; the second film ended on a massive cliffhanger, but the film was confirmed to be in development at the beginning of August, with John Krasinski returning to write and direct. Paramount dated the film for July 9, 2027, which is prime time for summer releases, but it appears they are shifting things a little. According to Deadline, Paramount has moved A Quiet Place Part III from July 9, 2027, to July 30, 2027. This is probably the right move, all things considered, and we just saw, thanks to Weapons, that early August can be a goldmine for well-executed original horror films.

A Quiet Place Part III Is Bringing Back Familiar Faces

John Krasinski directed, starred, and produced the first film in 2018, which came out of nowhere and became a critical and commercial success. No one was surprised when a sequel was greenlit and Krasinski was behind the camera again, even though his character from the first film had died; however, A Quiet Place Part II was unfortunately caught up in the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie was one of the first big releases to get canceled. The movie had a premiere right before things shut down in March 2020, but the film didn't see a theatrical release until May 2021. The prequel film didn't involve Krasinski. However, thanks to excellent casting and doing something genuinely different with the concept, A Quiet Place: Day One was the franchise's third critical and commercial success story.

The series has grossed $900 million worldwide across its three films. We knew another film following Part II was likely inevitable, mostly because that film ended on a cliffhanger with little resolution, and now A Quiet Place Part III has some movement. The film was officially confirmed at the beginning of August, with the release date shifting from the beginning of July 2027 to July 30, 2027.

