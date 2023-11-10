Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: Darren Arnofsky, elon musk

A24 Making Elon Musk Biopic From Director Darren Aronofsky

A24 is currently making an Elon Musk biopic based on last September's book by Walter Isaacson, to be directed by Darren Aronofsky.

A24 has a Elon Musk biopic in the works, based on the biography of the controversial tech mogul by author Walter Isaacson. In talks to direct the film is prolific director Darren Aronofsky. Isaacson is no stranger to having his bios made into films, as his book on Steve Jobs was also turned into a film in 2015 starring Michael Fassbender. No word on who may play Musk, according to the Variety article with the news, or what part of his life the film may focus in on. A24 apparently won a pretty competitive bidding war for the rights to this one.

A24 Jumps On The Musk Train

Elon Musk is a businessman and investor. Musk is the founder, chairman, CEO, and chief technology officer of SpaceX; angel investor, CEO, product architect, and former chairman of Tesla, Inc.; owner, chairman, and CTO of X Corp.; founder of the Boring Company; co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI; and president of the Musk Foundation. He is the wealthiest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of US$207 billion as of October 2023, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, and $231 billion, according to Forbes, primarily from his ownership stakes in Tesla and SpaceX.

I will say this: A24 will never shy away from controversy. I personally would hope that Aronofsky would quiet what is sure to be outside interference from the subject of the film. Nothing about this interests me personally, as I find this man abhorrent, but I am sure there will be a big audience for it. Of all the recent announcements from the studio as of late, this is the one that is getting the most attention. Unfortunately, Musk courts that sort of thing. I feel bad for whoever takes the part.

