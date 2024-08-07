Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a24, MaXXXine, pearl, ti west, x

A24 To Release Novelizations Of Ti West's X Trilogy

A24 have announced that they will release novelizations of Ti West's X trilogy of films over the coming months.

Release dates: X on September 24, Pearl on November 19, and MaXXXine in early 2025.

Pulp-style covers for all three novelizations will add a retro touch to the collection.

The X trilogy films have grossed a combined total of $43 million at the box office worldwide.

A24 has announced plans to release three novelizations of Ti West's X trilogy, X, Pearl, and MaXXXine will all get their own books, adapted by author Tim Waggoner. X will release on September 24th, Pearl on November 19th, and finally MaXXXine in early 2025. All three feature amazing pulp-style covers as well. The latest film in the trilogy, MaXXXine, was released in theaters by A24 in early July and has grossed $20 million worldwide. The three films combined have grossed $43 million at the box office. Our friends at Bloody Disgusting had the news of the books being published. You can see the covers below.

A24 Always Does Right By Their Films

On MaXXXine, Goth previously had this to say about the script: "Maxine, as a character, has come a long way. She's a survivor; she's gone through a lot. When we meet her again, in this new world that she's in, she's really fought for everything that she has, and she's not about to give that up. She's going to fight for what she has. She's a badass. There's a strength to her. And she's a really proactive, determined, focused woman. She goes after what she wants, and she's not really going to take no for an answer."

MaXXXine is the third film in Ti West's trilogy of films starring Mia Goth. The first two, X and Pearl, were both critically acclaimed and loved by the masses. Starring Goth, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon, here is the official synopsis from A24: "1980s Hollywood is the setting for this one, and boy, was that a good call. "In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past."

