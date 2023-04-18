Mia Goth Says MaXXXine Includes a Few Superhero-Like Influences The star of X, Pearl, and the upcoming third entry MaXXXine is revealing why this film isn't what you'd expect for the returning character.

We're finally getting closer to the third entry of director Ti West's overarching A24 horror project, which has included the extremely popular '70s slasher title X, followed by its absolutely magnetic prequel titled Pearl, acting as an unusual villainous origin story within the world of X. Titled MaXXXine, the upcoming chapter of West's grand story aims to revisit the first film's protagonist, played by the massively talented Mia Goth, who has since moved on from the X bloodbath in her long-term effort to become a star (set in '80s Hollywood). So does this third entry have the same horror DNA as its predecessors? Well, according to its irreplaceable leading actor, that might not be the case…

The Evolution of Maxine from X to MaXXXine

During a new interview about the film's ambiance, Goth admits, "I see MaXXXine as a superhero movie – that's how I read the script," the rising star recently explained to Total Film Magazine regarding the director's follow-up to his unique horror films labeled X and Pearl. The actor then adds, "Maxine, as a character, has come a long way. She's a survivor; she's gone through a lot. When we meet her again, in this new world that she's in, she's really fought for everything that she has, and she's not about to give that up. She's going to fight for what she has. She's a badass. There's a strength to her. And she's a really proactive, determined, focused woman. She goes after what she wants, and she's not really going to take no for an answer."

The new film has officially moved into production with a confirmed cast that includes Goth (who also produces the flick) alongside stars Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Halsey, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon.

MaXXXine doesn't have an official release window in place (yet), so keep up with Bleeding Cool as more details are announced in the coming weeks!