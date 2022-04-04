A24 Dates Bodies Bodies Bodies & Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

A24 has set release dates for later on in 2022 for two new films. The first is Jenny Slate's animated film Marcel the Shell With Shoes On on June 24th, and the horror-comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies on August 5th. Marcel had its debut at Telluride last year and played at SXSW last month. Bodies had its debut at SXSW last month and has gotten great reviews coming out of the festival. Deadline had the news of A24 setting theatrical dates for the two films as they continue to try and prop up the specialty box office.

A24 Is Having A Year

"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On made its world premiere at Telluride last fall and recently played SXSW. The Dean Fleisher-Camp directed and co-written movie is the feature take of the animated short film, which centers around an interview with a mollusk named Marcel. Slate voices Marcel, and the pic also stars Isabella Rossellini, Thomas Mann, Rosa Salazar, and Lesley Stahl."

"Bodies Bodies Bodies follows a group of rich twentysomethings who plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion. However, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends. Halina Reijn directs, and Chace Sui Wonders, Amandla Stenberg, Rachel Sennott, Maria Bakalova, Myha'la Herrold, Lee Pace and Pete Davidson star."

A24 is having themselves a year, with a plethora of films and shows hitting throughout 2022, and all of them are highly anticipated. When the number one thing your studio is known for is quality, that is what happens. Of these two, as a horror fan, Bodies Bodies Bodies sounds more interesting, but Slate has really impressed me with her last couple of projects, so now I am looking forward to Marcel as well now. Look for more on these two films as we get closer to their release dates.