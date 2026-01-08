Posted in: A24, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: a24, Undertone
A24 Releases Creepy Trailer For Undertone, As Promised Yesterday
As promised, A24 released the trailer for their new horror film Undertone. The film will play at this year's Sundance Film Festival.
A24 Wants Undertone To Restore Horror Street Cred
Dan Slater for Slaterverse Pictures and Cody Calahan for Black Fawn Films produced the film. Executive producers include Steven Schneider and Roy Lee for Spooky Pictures, Chad Archibald for Black Fawn Films, Brit MacRae and Daril Fannin for Kino Studios, and DimensionGate. Below is the teaser poster, released yesterday.
This must be pretty great, since Blumhouse brought in Tuason to direct the new installment of the Paranormal Activity franchise. Anything that debuts at a festival and ignites a bidding war into the seven figures must be a pretty strong film, much less a debut. Expectations for this are sky high now, and I am anxiously awaiting tomorrow's trailer drop. A24 has had a bit of its horror film street cred taken by NEON over the last 18 months, and something like this could be just what they need to steal the title back.
Undertone currently has no release date.