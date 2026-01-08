Posted in: A24, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: ,

A24 Releases Creepy Trailer For Undertone, As Promised Yesterday

As promised, A24 released the trailer for their new horror film Undertone. The film will play at this year's Sundance Film Festival.

  • A24 debuts the chilling first trailer for Undertone, their new horror film premiering at Sundance 2024.
  • Directed by Ian Tuason in his feature debut, Undertone sparked a major bidding war at Fantasia Film Festival.
  • Nina Kiri stars as a haunted podcast host unraveling disturbing supernatural mysteries in her family home.
  • A24 is aiming for a horror comeback with Undertone, hoping to reclaim genre dominance after NEON’s hot streak.

A24 released the trailer for their new horror film, Undertone, directed by Ian Tuason, marking his directorial debut. The film premiered at last year's Fantasia Film Festival, where the studio paid a seven-figure sum to acquire the rights. Nina Kiri ("The Handmaid's Tale") stars in the film, about "A paranormal podcast host who moves into her dying mother's house to be her primary caregiver. When she receives audio recordings of a young pregnant couple experiencing supernatural noises, she realizes the woman's story mirrors her own. Each new recording scratches at her sanity, drawing her into a fate she cannot escape." Also lending their voices to the film are Kris Holden-Ried ("The Umbrella Academy"), Michèle Duquet (The Virgin Suicides), Keana Lyn Bastidas ("The Hardy Boys"), and Jeff Yung (The Shrouds). This looks like a winner for A24. Undertone will also show at this year's Sundance Film Festival.

A24 Wants Undertone To Restore Horror Street Cred

Dan Slater for Slaterverse Pictures and Cody Calahan for Black Fawn Films produced the film. Executive producers include Steven Schneider and Roy Lee for Spooky Pictures, Chad Archibald for Black Fawn Films, Brit MacRae and Daril Fannin for Kino Studios, and DimensionGate. Below is the teaser poster, released yesterday.

A24 Teases New Film Undertone, From Director Ian Tuason
Credit A24

This must be pretty great, since Blumhouse brought in Tuason to direct the new installment of the Paranormal Activity franchise. Anything that debuts at a festival and ignites a bidding war into the seven figures must be a pretty strong film, much less a debut. Expectations for this are sky high now, and I am anxiously awaiting tomorrow's trailer drop. A24 has had a bit of its horror film street cred taken by NEON over the last 18 months, and something like this could be just what they need to steal the title back.

Undertone currently has no release date.

