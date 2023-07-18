Posted in: A24, Conventions, Movies, san diego comic con, Trailer | Tagged: a24, sdcc, Talk To Me

Talk To Me Panel & Screening To Thrill SDCC This Week

SDCC will play host to a panel and screening of one of the year's most anticipated horror films, A24 thriller Talk To Me.

Talk To Me has a shot at being one of the big time breakout films of the summer, releasing in theaters next week on July 28th. The A24 film is directed by Danny Philippou & Michael Philippou, from a script by Danny Philippou and Bill Hinzman. It stars Sophie Wilde, Miranda Otto, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji, Zoe Terakes, and Chris Alosio, and the horror film has gotten nothing but good buzz leading into its debut. This week at SDCC, a panel will be held at 4:15 at the Indigo Ballroom at the Hilton Bayfront, and should be one of the bigger panels that day. Following that, the film will also hold a screening at 10:00 PM at the AMC Mission Valley, first come, first served. If you haven't seen it, check out the trailer below.

Talk To Me Looks Terrifying

Here are all the details for both the panel and the screening.

PANEL

Thursday, July 20 • 4:15pm – 5:15pm

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

A24's Talk To Me

Danny and Michael Philippou (a.k.a. RackaRacka) discuss their journey from YouTube creators to their feature debut and how their love of genre led them to make the most anticipated horror film of the summer. They will be joined by Talk To Me cast members Sophie Wilde, Joe Bird, Alexandra Jensen, and Zoe Terakes.

SCREENING

Thursday, July 20 • 10:00pm-11:30pm

AMC Mission Valley

A24's "TALK TO ME" Advance Screening w/ Filmmakers & Cast

Comic-Con & A24 invite you to an advance screening of the highly anticipated horror film of the summer, Talk To Me. Join filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou and the cast for a skin-crawling demonic horror experience. Doors at 9:00pm; Screening at 10:00pm. AMC Mission Valley (1640 Camino Del Rio N, San Diego, CA 92108). Seating is limited and based on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Hope to see some of you Monster Kids there.

