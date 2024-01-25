Posted in: A24, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: a24, julia louis-dreyfus, tuesday

Tuesday Trailer From A24 Will Be The Saddest Thing You Watch Today

A24 has released the trailer for emotional drama Tuesday starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Lola Petticrew. Bring the tissues.

Tuesday is a new A24 film that is the directorial debut of Daina O. Pusić. She also wrote the screenplay. It stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Lola Petticrew, and the moving trailer for the film was released this afternoon. The film saw its debut at the Telluride Film Festival last September and is said to be a devastating watch. It looks like a story about the unshakable bond between a mother and their child and how a crippling disease unfazed them, even as death looms. Oh, and there is a talking bird. Watch the trailer below.

Bring Tissues To Tuesday

This is the second A24 film for Julia Louis-Dreyfus after the actress also starred in the movie You Hurt My Feelings. She is, of course, most famous for being in the iconic 90s sitcom Seinfeld, the long-running sitcom The New Adventures of Old Christine, and starring in multiple seasons of HBO's Veep. She has won numerous Emmy Awards, SAG Awards, and Golden Globes for all three series and is one of the most honored television performers of all time. She has also starred in numerous films, including Enough Said, You People, Hannah, and Her Sisters, and plays around in the MCU as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. She has also lent her voice to animated films like Onward, A Bug's Life, and Planes. She was the 20th recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Lola Petticrew has been working since 2017. They have starred in multiple film and television productions, including A Bump Along The Way, Bloodlands, Three Families, Wolf, and She Said. They won the New Talent award at Galway Film Fleadh in 2019 for A Bump Along The Way.

Both look like they have elevated Tuesday to must-see status, as this looks to be one of the more emotional watches of 2024. No release date is known from A24 yet, but rumors are placing it in the summer.

