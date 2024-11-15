Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: a24, Kyle Moody, Y2K

Y2K Gets A Second Trailer From A24, Film Opens On December 6th

A24 released another trailer for comedy Y2K, releasing in theaters in a couple of weeks on December 6th. Could this be a breakout?

Article Summary A24 ramps up excitement with a new Y2K trailer ahead of December 6th comedy release.

Directed by Kyle Moody, Y2K promises a dial-up disaster comedy with a star-studded cast.

Y2K joins a successful year for A24 with many anticipated 2024 releases.

Expect Y2K to bring nostalgia with its Apatow-style comedy and bold humor.

Y2K has another trailer, as A24 starts to ramp up awareness of the comedy coming to theaters on December 6th. The film is directed by Kyle Moody, who co-wrote the movie with Evan Winter. It stars Jaeden Martell (It), Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Lachlan Watson (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Mason Gooding (Scream), The Kid Laroi, Tim Heidecker (Us), Eduardo Franco (Stranger Things), Miles Robbins (Blockers), Alicia Silverstone (The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Clueless), Fred Hechinger (Fear Street), and Daniel Zolghadri (Funny Pages). That first trailer was hilarious, and this one is just as good. This one has good breakout potential.

Y2K Wraps Up A Huge Year For A24

In the film, "On the last night of 1999, two high school juniors crash a New Year's Eve party, only to find themselves fighting for their lives in this dial-up disaster comedy." Y2K is yet another theatrical release in 2024 from A24, one of the busiest studios in Hollywood. Already this year, they have released films such as Love Lies Bleeding, Civil War, I Saw The TV Glow, Tuesday, and Problemista. Other 2024 releases have included MaXXXine, Annie Baker's Janet Planet, Sing Sing with Colman Domingo, thriller The Front Room starring Brandy and out in September, and A Different Man with Sebastian Stan, and Heretic starring Hugh Grant to name a few. Many of the listed films were successes at the box office and are expected to be players in the awards conversations at the end of the year.

I think this at least has a chance of having a decent run next month. Y2K is the kind of comedy people are looking for right now, not pulling any punches and a throwback to the mid-2000s and the heyday of the Apatow gang.

Y2K will open in theaters on December 6th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!