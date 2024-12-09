Posted in: Columbia Pictures, Movies | Tagged: aaron taylor johnson, columbia pictures, film, kraven the hunter, Marvel Studios

Aaron Taylor-Johnson on a Possible Future for Kraven the Hunter

Kraven the Hunter star Aaron Taylor-Johnson suggests that he's open to more adventures with the villainous character in the future.

Article Summary Aaron Taylor-Johnson is open to future roles as Marvel villain Kraven the Hunter amid fan curiosity.

Discussing Kraven's potential, Taylor-Johnson mentions "Kraven's Last Hunt" as a key influence.

Actor sees a chance for Kraven to face superheroes in future Spider-Verse movies.

The film explores Kraven's origin and transformation into a feared hunter.

With the Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios film Kraven the Hunter coming next week, fans are already curious to see how the iconic villain fits into the Spider-Verse—especially considering the lackluster response to films like Madame Web, Morbius, and even the recent film Venom: The Last Dance. So, if the film performs well, can we expect to see Kraven collide with other familiar faces? Possibly.

While speaking to Screen Rant about the upcoming film and its capacity for other Marvel/Spider-Verse characters to appear, Taylor-Johnson explains, "I mean, it's very much the question to everyone else really, right? Because I think what we've done, what we've set up in this story, is a really rich character that definitely has the legs to go on and do more damage. I think he should go toe-to-toe with some superheroes that we know. One of my favorite stories is Kraven's Last Hunt. It was one of the source materials I used to go back from. He's got some dark demons there, and we are basically showing the birth of that and how he becomes a villain that we then come to know." The actor then adds, "I think it could be an audience's sort of villain favorite; definitely go toe-to-toe with some other people down the line, man."

Kraven the Hunter Cast, Plot, and Release Date Details

Kraven the Hunter is the visceral, action-packed origin story of how and why one of Marvel's most iconic villains came to be. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world but also one of its most feared.

Kraven the Hunter, directed by J.C. Chandor, stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe. The film will be released by Columbia Pictures in partnership with Marvel Studios on December 13, 2024.

