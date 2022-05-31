Emma Roberts Returns to Horror in Abandoned by Vertical Entertainment

Horror genre vet and timeless scream queen Emma Roberts is now adding yet another project to her repertoire, titled Abandoned by Vertical Entertainment.

After perfectly displaying a few necessary psychotic tendencies in the slasher hit Scream 4, an unforgiving wit in the cult-classic series Scream Queens/American Horror Story, or even her underrated performance in the atmospheric horror The Blackcoat's Daughter, Roberts has proven that she has what it takes to tackle all avenues of the genre. Now, the star is back for the eerie new horror thrilled Abandoned, starring Roberts, John Gallagher Jr., and Michael Shannon as a peculiar new neighbor in this property-based house of horrors sure to leave its characters questioning their very own sanity.

The official trailer (which just recently dropped) shows Gallagher and Roberts playing a young couple with a child, opting to relocate to an old farmhouse that even the home's realtor knows comes with some strings attached. The first footage contains everything that fans of the infamous modern horror company A24 horror might find alluring for its intense and intrusive slow-burn appeal, with many innuendos about someone (or something) lurking around every corner. In fact, there's not a clear-cut path as to if this film is a total haunting or a maniac trying to terrorize his prey. That's just part of the ride!

Whatever the case, Roberts's experience from her previous roles has brought her face-to-face with slashers, witches, ghosts, and demons, so despite every possible ending that director Spencer Squire planned, it's probably nothing that she hasn't already conquered. Well, hopefully.

Per Vertical Entertainment: Abandoned follows the sharply intense lives of a mother (Roberts), father (Gallagher), and infant son as they move into a remote farmhouse, which harbors a dark, tragic history.

Abandoned will e available for rent and purchase starting June 17, 2022. Are you interested in seeing what Abandoned has to offer?