Adam Sandler's Next Netflix Film Is Hustle, About A Basketball Scout

Adam Sandler has signed up for his next film for Netflix. The star will next be in a movie titled Hustle, about a basketball scout. Sandler will produce with his Happy Madison production company, along with LeBron James and his production company Springhill Entertainment. Taylor Materne and Will Fetters wrote the script, and Jeremiah Zagar (We the Animals) will direct. Adam Sandler recently signed another deal with the streaming service a couple of months ago for four more films coming exclusively to Netflix. This should be the first film of that new extended deal. The news was reported on by Deadline.

Adam Sandler Netflix Films Have Varying Degrees Of Quality

Hustle "centers on an American basketball scout who is unjustly fired after discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player abroad. The scout decides to bring him to the States to prove that they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA." It sounds a lot like the Albert Brooks baseball film The Scout to me, the one where he discovers Brendon Fraser and brings him to Major League Baseball. Also: why would a scout be fired for finding talent? That doesn't make much sense. People don't watch these movies for logical reasons, though.

It is a little sad to see Adam Sandler revert back to these types of films, though, after the success and accolades he received for Uncut Gems last year. He proved once again that he can hold his own in dramatic roles and is not just the zany comic guy. But, he did say that if he didn't get that Oscar nomination, this is what would happen. Oh well, not all of these Sandler Netflix films have been dreadful, but they sure are not very good. Hopefully, this one will buck that trend. Look for it in the next year.