Trailer For New Mickey Rourke Film Adverse Drops, Out March 9th

Adverse is a new thriller starring Thomas Nicholas, Mickey Rourke, Lou Diamond Phillips, Sean Astin, and Penelope Ann Miller. It follows Ethan, a down on his luck rideshare driver who meets crime boss Kaden (Rourke) when his sister goes missing. He takes a job as his driver, and chaos ensues from there. Adverse is directed by Brian A. Metcalf from his own screenplay. Man, is it just me, or have there been a ton of these rideshare driver thrillers over the last year? You can see the trailer and poster for the film down below, and read the synopsis as well.

Adverse Synopsis & Poster

"Thomas Nicholas ("Red Band Society") and Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler) star in this gritty, intense urban thriller about one man's quest for revenge. Struggling to make ends meet, rideshare driver Ethan (Nicholas) learns his sister Mia is deep in debt to a sleazy drug dealer. When Mia goes missing, Ethan discovers that crime boss Kaden (Rourke) is behind the act, and to get close to him, Ethan takes a job as Kaden's driver. One by one, Ethan hunts down members of Kaden's crew to wreak bloody vengeance as he prepares to confront Kaden himself. The stellar cast also includes Lou Diamond Phillips, Sean Astin, and Penelope Ann Miller."

While this doesn't look mind-blowingly good, it doesn't look terrible either. The cast is full of great performers, and you can understand more of what Mickey is saying than you can't, which is always a positive. This film will hit select theaters on February 12th, but the majority of people who will see Adverse will see it when it hits digital, on-demand, and DVD on March 9th.