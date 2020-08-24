AFI And Universal Partner For "Black Stories Matter" Film Series

Universal and American Film Institute are partnering for a spotlight on Black films, part of the AFI Movie Club. Included films will be Blackkklansman, Get Out, Girls Trip, Loving, and Straight Out of Compton. All of the films will be available for free digital rental all week this week, across pretty much every digital platform. Also included is "enhanced AFI Movie Club" content for each film, from interviews with creatives to film historians hosted by film critic Shawn Edwards, discussing the making of these films and the impact they continue to have. More info can be found down below.

Universal & AFI Doing Good Work Here

"The American Film Institute (AFI) and Universal Pictures today announced the launch of a week-long AFI Movie Club event called "Black Stories Matter," spotlighting diverse and unique narratives from celebrated Black films. Born from a recent AFI/Universal collaboration honoring DO THE RIGHT THING and Academy Award®-winning director Spike Lee, the expanded partnership will pay tribute to notable films BLACKKKLANSMAN, GET OUT, GIRLS TRIP, LOVING and STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON with free digital movie rentals available all week. Enhanced AFI Movie Club content will feature new interviews with composer Terence Blanchard (BLACKKKLANSMAN), Malcolm D. Lee (GIRLS TRIP), cinematographer and AFI Alum Matthew Libatique (STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON), Ruth Negga (LOVING), writer Tracy Oliver (GIRLS TRIP), Ron Stallworth (BLACKKKLANSMAN) and more. Each of the Universal films will be available to rent for free on Amazon, Apple, Charter, Comcast, Cox, Dish, FandangoNOW, Microsoft, Redbox, Verizon, and Vudu, among others, beginning August 24 through August 30.

"For decades, Universal has supported thought-provoking stories and powerful perspectives that have served to enlighten, enrich and entertain," said Donna Langley, Chairman, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, and AFI Trustee. "Through this partnership with AFI, we are proud to further shine a light on these distinctly important works that continue to so poignantly amplify today's conversation."