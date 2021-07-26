Baby Oopsie Trailer Debuts, New Demonic Toys Film Out August 6th

Full Moon Features has debuted the trailer for Baby Oopsie Part 1, which will debut exclusively on their streaming service on August 6th. Part 2 will follow on August 13th, the week after. This is the latest film from the Demonic Toys series, and it looks just as wild as we imagined it would when we toured the set earlier this summer. You can see the trailer for Baby Oopsie down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Baby Oopsie {Official Trailer} (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qvWdXRnA2yE)

Baby Oopsie Synopsis

"Perpetually picked on and endlessly neglected Sybil Pittman (Libbie Higgins, in a startling breakthrough performance) finds little joy in her life…except for her massive doll collection that has grown to perverse proportions! Every day, Sybil locks herself in her basement, broadcasting her doll restoration vlog all by herself, that is until the remnants of a mysterious doll – the dreaded "Baby Oopsie" comes into her life! After carefully restoring the doll, Sybil comes to realize that the tiny terror is exacting revenge on her oppressors, mercilessly murdering them one by one. And while Sybil finds herself enjoying Baby Oopsie's bloody brand of vengeance, she soon changes her tune when the demonic toy turns its evil attentions to Sybil and those she actually cares about."

Yep, this looks like a Full Moon film, alright. They do such good effects work, and newcomer Libbie Higgins looks like she is going to catch some off guard with her performance. I am actually pretty pumped to watch this one; maybe it will help me get over my fear of dolls come to life. Probably not, though. Baby Oopsie will debut next Friday, August 6th, on the Full Moon Features streaming service. Part two will debut one week later, on August 13th, on the same service.