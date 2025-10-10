Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: alien, sigourney weaver

Alien Franchise Not Done With Ripley? Sigourney Weaver Comments

Sigourney Weaver teased on stage that she has read pages of a story to bring Ellen Ripley back to the Alien franchise.

Article Summary Sigourney Weaver hints at a possible return as Ellen Ripley in the Alien franchise after recent story talks.

Producer Walter Hill has written 50 pages detailing Ripley's life now, sparking fan excitement and speculation.

Weaver reveals meetings with Fox and Disney about reviving Ripley, though nothing is confirmed yet.

Alien's recent success with Romulus and Earth may set the perfect stage for Ripley’s long-awaited comeback.

Alien fans have one love above all others, and it is Sigourney Weaver's Ellen Ripley. The hero of the franchise, often imitated but never duplicated, was last seen in the terrible Alien: Resurrection in 1997. The less said about the events of that film, the better. Today, at an Alien reunion panel at NYCC, Weaver took the stage and let it slip that there is a story out there that would return Ripley to the franchise, and that she may have even had meetings about coming back with Disney.

I Speak For All Alien Fans, Saying We Hope This Is True

"['Alien' producer] Walter Hill is a very good friend of mine, and he wrote 50 pages of where Ripley would be now, and they're quite extraordinary," Weaver said on stage during a conversation moderated by Josh Horowitz. "I don't know if it's going to happen, but I have had a meeting with Fox or Disney… I've never felt the need [to reprise the role]. I was always like, 'Let her rest, let her recover.' What Walter has written seems so true to me, as very much about the society that would incarcerate someone who has tried to help mankind, but she's a problem to them, so she's sort of tucked away. I think it's a very strong first 50 pages. I'm thinking about working with Walter to see what the rest of the story would be." (Variety had the transcription of what was said onstage)

Nothing would thrill fans like me more than to see Ellen Ripley get the send-off she deserves instead of what we got in 1997. They can pretty much do whatever they want with Alien right now, coming off the success of Romulus last fall and the first season of Alien: Earth that just finished airing on FX. Both have built goodwill towards the franchise back up, and when paired with the Marvel Comics being well-received, maybe now is the time to try something like this while interest is as high as it can get.

