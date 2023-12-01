Posted in: Fox, Movies | Tagged: 20th century fox, alita: battle angel, jon landau, robert rodriguez

Alita: Battle Angel Producer Continues To Remain Optimistic For Sequel

Producer Jon Landau continues to remain optimistic that a sequel to 2019's Alita: Battle Angel will come out someday.

Article Summary Producer Jon Landau fuels hope for an Alita sequel amid strong fan demand.

Alita's modest box office success contrasts with today's industry perspectives.

Fan campaigns influence studios, but success isn't guaranteed by online buzz.

Could a scaled-back budget could make an Alita sequel viable?

If there is a determined but polite fanbase, it's the Alita Army. This group of fans has been trying since 2019 to get studios to see how badly they fumbled the ball when it came to Alita: Battle Angel. They aren't entirely wrong; the film was released during that box office brain rot time when not hitting half a billion or more was considered a full-on failure. And while the film was far from a massive success story, it made just over $400 million on a budget of $150-$200 million, which is far from a failure. These days, studios would throw themselves a party for numbers like that, so it's funny how quickly things can change. The film also got a little lost in the transition period of Disney buying 20th Century Fox, which didn't help either. There have been rumblings of a sequel for a long time, and it seems like those involved are just waiting for the greenlight to come down from 20th Century Studios and Disney. Producer Jon Landau has got to be an honorary member of the Alita Army at this rate because no one appears to be championing the sequel harder than him. He recently spoke to ScreenRant and remains extremely optimistic that the sequel the army so desperately wants will come someday.

"Yes, I just answered that I knew before you even got there," Landau said. "I'm very proud of that film, and we were doing it concurrently with Avatar. I was down with Robert on the set doing all that, and Jim was involved, too, and saw it. It came on HBO one night, and Jim watched it and called me after he watched it. He said, "Jon, Alita was on, I just decided to watch it. It's a good movie." (laughs) And it is! So, I want to be able to definitely do more in that world."

Fan movements working have become more and more common these days, but there is the chance that just because a lot of people online say they want something, that doesn't mean it will translate to actual eyes on the project. There is no greater evidence of this than the fact that Zack Snyder's Justice League's streaming numbers did not light the world on fire, even though that fandom certainly tried. So, while the Alita Army might be mighty, it makes sense that they would be hesitant to greenlight something that fans want. However, like most films, this could be done without breaking the bank, and with better budgeting, you don't need to make half a billion to keep people happy, and you can do more niche projects that appeal to smaller subsets of fandoms. Alita: Battle Angel, but on a budget of less than $100 million, maybe even less than $50 million, is the pitch Landau and the others should be giving to 20th Century and Disney.

Alita: Battle Angel – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From visionary filmmakers James Cameron (Avatar) and Robert Rodriguez (Sin City) comes Alita: Battle Angel, an epic adventure of hope and empowerment. When Alita (Rosa Salazar) awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world, she does not recognize, she is taken in by Ido (Christoph Waltz), a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past. As Alita learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to shield her from her mysterious history while her street-smart new friend Hugo (Keean Johnson) offers instead to help trigger her memories. But it is only when the deadly and corrupt forces that run the city come after Alita that she discovers a clue to her past – she has unique fighting abilities that those in power will stop at nothing to control. If she can stay out of their grasp, she could be the key to saving her friends, her family, and the world she's grown to love.

Alita: Battle Angel, directed by Robert Rodriguez, stars Rosa Salazar, Eiza González, Jennifer Connelly, Michelle Rodriguez, Mahershala Ali, Christoph Waltz, and Jackie Earle Haley.

