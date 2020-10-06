Alita: Battle Angel Star Jai Courtney Debunks Sequel Rumor

Alita fans (myself included) look for hope in just about every possible way when it comes to an Alita: Battle Angel sequel, but one rumor has officially been shot down by Alita and Suicide Squad star Jai Courtney.

In an Instagram post a few months back, Courtney shared an image of himself in a motion capture suit for an initially undisclosed production — captioning it," "Testing my new pair of rollerblades." It had to mean that he was working on mo-cap for another go in the world of Alita: Battle Angel… right?" Fans of Alita (known as Alita Army on social media) quickly began to question the project the actor was working on, with many assuming and or hoping that Courtney was genuinely prepping to return to his role in an Alita follow-up.

More recently, the actor was promoting the release of The Honest Theif, and when speaking to Cinema Blend, the publication made sure to mention the post with endless speculation. Courtney confirmed that the post wasn't related to anything Alita: Battle Angel, admitting, "I can tell you this, it wasn't for Alita: Battle Angel. So, sorry, CinemaBlend audience. It was another thing. I actually got the chance to go do an episode of Love Death + Robots on Netflix. Some good friends of mine were involved in making it… It's this Tim Miller/David Fincher creation, and it was a chance to get off the couch during quarantine and do something completely different."

Well, there you have it, no motion on the sequel front for the beloved franchise. In more positive news, the passionate fandom has prompted theaters in the US to show the film once again, proving that the Alita Army still has plenty of steam left in it.

