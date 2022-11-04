All Jacked Up And Full Of Worms: Psycho-Horror On VOD November 8

The widely-celebrated, festival-sensation avant-gutter psychedelic freak-out All Jacked Up and Full of Worms, from writer/director Alex Phillips, has embarked on a limited theatrical roadshow run across select North American cities ahead of the film's November 8th premiere date on the Bloody Disgusting-powered streaming service Screambox and VOD platforms in the US and Canada.

All Jacked Up and Full of Worms: Grindhouse Thrills Come To VOD

An Official Selection of the 2022 Fantasia International Film Festival, where it took home a special jury mention from the festival's New Flesh competition, and Austin's legendary genre event Fantastic Fest, the film celebrated its homecoming premiere at the Chicago International Film Festival on October 21st. The transgressive splatter comedy stars Phillip Andre Botello (The Art of Self-Defense), Trevor Dawkins (Easy), and Betsey Brown (The Scary of Sixty-First). Following the theatrical and Screambox launch, All Jacked Up and Full of Worms will have an exclusive release window on Cinedigm's indie discovery platform Fandor.

Roscoe, a janitor for a scuzzy love motel whose girlfriend has brought another man home for strange rituals, drifts through life until he discovers a hidden stash of powerful hallucinogenic worms. Guided by visions of a giant floating Worm, he encounters Benny, a moped enthusiast trying to manifest a baby from an inanimate sex doll. They fall in love with doing worms together on a downward spiral into the primordial ooze.

All Jacked Up and Full of Worms also stars Eva Fellows, Mike Lopez, Carol Rhyu, and Sammy Arechar. The film was produced by Phillips, Georgia Bernstein, and Ben Gojer. In addition to the Chicago International Film Festival, the film will be screened at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival on October 19th, Nightmares Film Festival in Columbus, OH, on October 22nd, and has a screening at the Denver Film Festival on November 4th and 5th. The subversively funny debut feature from Phillips, All Jacked Up and Full of Worms, is a flamboyant, darkly outrageous new vision that mashes together retro grindhouse thrills with the squirmy depths of underground cinema and arrives on demand on November 8th.