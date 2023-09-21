Posted in: Movies, Searchlight, Trailer | Tagged: all of us strangers, searchlight, searchlight pictures

All Of Us Strangers Trailer Teases How Mysterious Human Connection Is

Searchlight Pictures has released the official trailer for the upcoming drama All Of Us Strangers. It will be released in theaters on December 22nd.

The fall season is almost here. It's getting cooler outside, the spooky decorations are in the stores, the leaves will start changing soon, and now all of the festival premieres that have to have theatrical runs before the end of the year have begun releasing trailers. Searchlight has quite the history, with awards season ranking up forty-six Oscar wins and 174 nominations. Now that most of the major film festivals have wrapped up for the year, we more or less know what is on the horizon for those of us voting in various critics associations. One of the films that has gotten a lot of positive buzz is All Of Us Strangers with Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal. We've gotten some images over the last couple of weeks, but today, Searchlight dropped the trailer, and the movie looks excellent.

All Of Us Strangers: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

One night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam (Andrew Scott) has a chance encounter with a mysterious neighbor, Harry (Paul Mescal), which punctures the rhythm of his everyday life. As a relationship develops between them, Adam is preoccupied with memories of the past and finds himself drawn back to the suburban town where he grew up and the childhood home where his parents (Claire Foy and Jami Bell) appear to be living just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before.

Searchlight Pictures presents, in Association with Film4 and TSG Entertainment, a Blueprint Pictures Production, All Of Us Strangers, produced by Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey. Written and Directed by Andrew Haigh, based on the novel Strangers by Taichi Yamada, the film stars Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal, with Jamie Bell and Claire Foy. Cinematography is by Jamie D. Ramsay, SASC, with production design by Sarah Finlay, costume design by Sarah Blenkinsop, hair and make-up by Zoe Clare Brown. The editor is Jonathan Alberts, ACE, with the music by Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch. It will be released on December 20, 2023.

